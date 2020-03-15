Italy reports decline in coronavirus death rate for first time in many days
March 15, 2020 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy on Saturday, March 14 reported 175 deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,411, ANI News reports.
Given that 250 deaths were registered a day earlier, this is the first time in many days that the country is seeing a decline in death rate from the virus.
The country also reported 3,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.
"The number of casualties - 175," Head of Italy's Civil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli announced.
At the same time, almost 3,500 new cases have been registered, taking the overall number -- including recoveries -- to over 21,100 cases.
Italy remains the worst-hit nation in Europe and the fastest spreading number of cases in the world, despite having gone into complete lockdown last week.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most nations are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.
