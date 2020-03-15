Three more coronavirus cases confirmed; Armenia total hits 26

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed again on Sunday, March 15, as three more cases were announced by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

The total number of infections now stands at 26.

Two of the new cases had been exposed to a person who carried the virus, while one of them was isolated after returning from Italy.

While 577 people have been tested so far, Torosyan said as many as 300 people have been isolated.