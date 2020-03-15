Three more coronavirus cases confirmed; Armenia total hits 26

Three more coronavirus cases confirmed; Armenia total hits 26
March 15, 2020 - 20:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia climbed again on Sunday, March 15, as three more cases were announced by Health Minister Arsen Torosyan.

The total number of infections now stands at 26.

Two of the new cases had been exposed to a person who carried the virus, while one of them was isolated after returning from Italy.

While 577 people have been tested so far, Torosyan said as many as 300 people have been isolated.

 Latest news
Officials։ Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724 To contain the outbreak in Iran, officials have called on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.
Italy reports decline in coronavirus death rate for first time in many days "The number of casualties - 175," Head of Italy's Civil Protection Department Angelo Borrelli announced.
UK isolating elderly in "wartime-style" mobilization effort People over 70 will be instructed by the government to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for four months.
Coronavirus death toll tops 5800 globally The number of positive cases has now reached 17,750 and more than 109,000 tests have been issued in Italy.