Armenia discussing one-month state of emergency (Updating)
March 16, 2020 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government is discussing the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in the country or some parts of it in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases of the virus receiving inpatient treatment.
Movements in and out of the town of Vagharshapat where most coronavirus cases have been registered so far will be restricted.
15։06։ Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan started his report by reading the draft proposal whose approval would declare a state of emergency from March 16 to April 16.
