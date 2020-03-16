Armenia: Church ceremonies will be held without believers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Religious ceremonies will be conducted without the presence of believers, according to a decision made by the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Catholicos Օf All Armenians, Karekin II, presided over the Episcopal Council on Monday, March 16.

The Armenian government is discussing the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in the country or some parts of it in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

300 people have been isolated in the country so far, with 30 confirmed cases overall.