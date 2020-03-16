Armenia coronavirus infections surge to 45
March 16, 2020 - 23:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 15 on Monday, March 16 evening, jumping to 45 overall.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said some of the new infections had already been isolated, and more people who have been exposed to the rest will be quarantined.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that 310 people have been quarantined in Armenia, and there is capacity for 400 more.
According to him, the country will soon be able to simultaneously treat up to 1500 patients in four facilities.
Also Monday, the government approved a proposal to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Top stories
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia referendum postponed due to emergency state Pashinyan told a Q&A session in parliament that no referendum is possible when a state of emergency is declared.
European Union considers banning on "non-essential travel" to Europe The restrictions, which are subject to approval by EU leaders, can be prolonged “as necessary” after the 30-day period.
Armenia declares 30-day state of emergency Under the decision, a commandant's office will be established under Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.
Russia confirms 30 new coronavirus cases; total stands at 93 According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, seven of the 30 new cases have contracted the disease inside Russia.