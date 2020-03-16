Armenia coronavirus infections surge to 45

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 15 on Monday, March 16 evening, jumping to 45 overall.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said some of the new infections had already been isolated, and more people who have been exposed to the rest will be quarantined.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that 310 people have been quarantined in Armenia, and there is capacity for 400 more.

According to him, the country will soon be able to simultaneously treat up to 1500 patients in four facilities.

Also Monday, the government approved a proposal to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.