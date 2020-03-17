Latest updates: Coronavirus cases hit 52 in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia jumped for the third time on Monday, March 16 night, reaching 52 overall.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a live Facebook address that all the new seven cases had no symptoms and had been isolated in the past five days.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that 310 people have been quarantined in Armenia, and there is capacity for 400 more.

According to him, the country will soon be able to simultaneously treat up to 1500 patients in four facilities.

Also Monday, the government approved a proposal to declare a 30-day state of emergency in the country in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.