Armenia unveils hotlines at diplomatic missions abroad

March 17, 2020 - 12:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Unified Armenian Infocenter has unveiled hotlines for contacting Armenian diplomatic missions abroad.

The diplomatic missions, which can also be reached through Viber and WhatsApp, are as follows:

UAE: +971506144969; Viber/WhatsApp: +971506144969

USA: +12026749348; Viber/WhatsApp: +12026749348

Austria: +4315227479105; Viber/WhatsApp: +43676848443205

Argentina: +5491162558969

Batumi (Georgia): +995555247773; Viber/WhatsApp: +995555247773

Belarus: +375172979308; Viber/WhatsApp: +375256360733

Belgium: +32493888870; Viber/WhatsApp: +32493888870

Germany: +4917658347590; Viber/WhatsApp: +4917658347590

Egypt: +201207050580; Viber/WhatsApp: +201207050580

Spain: +34674239438; Viber/WhatsApp: +34674239438

Italy: +393775226710; Viber/WhatsApp: +393775226710

Iran: +989121051639; Viber/WhatsApp: +37477737172

Canada: +13435520085; Viber/WhatsApp: +13435520085

Greece: +302106831130; Viber/WhatsApp: +306937262057

India: +918447310886; Viber/WhatsApp: +918447310886

Great Britain: +442079385435; Viber/WhatsApp: +447464148594

The Netherlands: +31628136956; Viber/WhatsApp:+31628136956

China: +861065325677

Russia: +79031305637; Viber/WhatsApp: +79031305637

Syria: +963954666699; Viber/WhatsApp: +963954666699

France: +33753380239; Viber/WhatsApp: +33753380239

