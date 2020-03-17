Armenia unveils hotlines at diplomatic missions abroad
March 17, 2020 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Unified Armenian Infocenter has unveiled hotlines for contacting Armenian diplomatic missions abroad.
The diplomatic missions, which can also be reached through Viber and WhatsApp, are as follows:
UAE: +971506144969; Viber/WhatsApp: +971506144969
USA: +12026749348; Viber/WhatsApp: +12026749348
Austria: +4315227479105; Viber/WhatsApp: +43676848443205
Argentina: +5491162558969
Batumi (Georgia): +995555247773; Viber/WhatsApp: +995555247773
Belarus: +375172979308; Viber/WhatsApp: +375256360733
Belgium: +32493888870; Viber/WhatsApp: +32493888870
Germany: +4917658347590; Viber/WhatsApp: +4917658347590
Egypt: +201207050580; Viber/WhatsApp: +201207050580
Spain: +34674239438; Viber/WhatsApp: +34674239438
Italy: +393775226710; Viber/WhatsApp: +393775226710
Iran: +989121051639; Viber/WhatsApp: +37477737172
Canada: +13435520085; Viber/WhatsApp: +13435520085
Greece: +302106831130; Viber/WhatsApp: +306937262057
India: +918447310886; Viber/WhatsApp: +918447310886
Great Britain: +442079385435; Viber/WhatsApp: +447464148594
The Netherlands: +31628136956; Viber/WhatsApp:+31628136956
China: +861065325677
Russia: +79031305637; Viber/WhatsApp: +79031305637
Syria: +963954666699; Viber/WhatsApp: +963954666699
France: +33753380239; Viber/WhatsApp: +33753380239
