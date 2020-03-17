Air Cairo temporarily suspends Yerevan – Sharm El Sheikh route
March 17, 2020 - 11:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Air Cairo is suspending flights from Yerevan, Armenia to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt till April 19 amid the spread of the novel coronavirus and the newly-declared 30-day state of emergency in Armenia, the carrier said on Facebook.
Given the decision of the Egyptian government to close its airspace from March 19 to 31, Anriva-tour – the official representative of the company in Armenia – and Air Cairo have decided to carry out one final Yerevan-bound flight on March 19 for those who left for Egypt using the carrier’s services.
The company said all travel companies and passengers with bookings in the period between March 22 and April 19 will get to book an open ticket until December 20 within the amount they have already spent on their tickets.
