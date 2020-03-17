Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 12; Country total now at 64
March 17, 2020 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia rose by 12 to reach a total of 64 on Tuesday, March 17.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook that half of new had already been isolated.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report on Tuesday.
