The list of airlines temporarily suspending flights to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Given the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus across the globe, some carriers have decided to temporarily suspend flights to a number of destinations, including to Armenia:

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, a number of airlines have made changes to their schedules.

– Armenia Airlines will not be flying to Iran by March 31 and will be cancelling flights scheduled for Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from April 1 to April 30;

– Armenia Airlines will not be flying to Anapa on March 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30, as well as on Mondays and Thursdays between April 2 and 13;

– Ryanair has suspended flights from Yerevan to Rome and Milan from March 14 to April 8;

– Aircompany Armenia's Tbilisi-Yerevan-Moscow /Vnukovo/ -Yerevan-Tbilisi route will not be carried out on March 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1, 2, 3, 4, 5;

– Armenia Aircompany has cancelled its Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan flights scheduled for March 23, 30, April 2, 6, 9, 13, as well as the flights to Tel Aviv on March 26, 29 and April 2, 5, 16, 28;

– Qatar Airways has cancelled its Doha-Yerevan flights on March 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31;

– Belavia won't be flying from Minsk to Yerevan on March 18, 19, from March 31 to April 5, on April 14;

– Ural Airlines's Yekaterinburg-Yerevan route will be suspended on March 11, 18, 25, 29-31, as well as on April 2, 5-7, 9, 12-14, 16, 19-21, 23, 26-28, 30;

– Air Cairo will not flying from Sharm El Sheikh to Yerevan from March 19 to 31;

– LOT is suspending operations in Armenia by March 28;

– Ukraine International Airlines's Kiev-Yerevan route will not be available on March 17, 18, 19, 29, 30, 31 and April 1;

– Middle East Airlines is suspending Beirut-Yerevan flights on March 21 and 24;

– FlyDubai has cancelled its Dubai-Yerevan flights scheduled for March 19 and 20;

– Sky Airlines has cancelled its Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev flights, set for March 20, 23, 27;

– Austrian Airlines is suspending all flights, including those to Yerevan, beginning from March 18.

Armenia raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 72 on Tuesday, March 17 evening.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.