Coronavirus: Confirmed cases reach 78 in Armenia
March 17, 2020 - 22:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 78 on Tuesday, March 17 evening.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook that at least 95% of the confirmed cases have no symptoms.
He said around 600 people who have been exposed to persons carrying the virus are quarantined.
The Health Minister also revealed that there is capacity for the isolation of another several hundred people, after which potential virus carriers will be ordered to self-quarantine.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia
