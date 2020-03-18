Armenia building modular hospital to fight coronavirus outbreak

PanARMENIAN.Net - A modular building is being constructed near Yerevan’s Nork Republican Infectious Clinical Hospital, where coronavirus patients are currently receiving treatment.

According to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, 40 wards will be ready in just 3-4 days.

Armenia raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 78 on Tuesday, March 17 evening. According to Torosyan, at least 95% of the confirmed cases have no symptoms.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.