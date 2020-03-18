Armenia building modular hospital to fight coronavirus outbreak
March 18, 2020 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A modular building is being constructed near Yerevan’s Nork Republican Infectious Clinical Hospital, where coronavirus patients are currently receiving treatment.
According to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, 40 wards will be ready in just 3-4 days.
Armenia raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 78 on Tuesday, March 17 evening. According to Torosyan, at least 95% of the confirmed cases have no symptoms.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday, and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
Top stories
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
UEFA: Euro 2020 pushed back a year by due to coronavirus crisis The tournament was set for June 12 to July 12 in 12 countries, including England, Scotland and Ireland.
Armenia bans citizens of 16 countries amid coronavirus outbreak Armenia has banned citizens of 16 countries from entering Armenia in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Armenia: 2000 volunteers respond to Health Ministry’s call to action The Armenian Health Ministry announced the temporary cessation of volunteer recruitment on March 17.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan "in negotiations" to quit Arsenal for Roma The Armenian, who spent 18 months at the Emirates, headed for Italy in the summer as he looked to resurrect his career.