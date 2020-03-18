Armenia reports 84 confirmed coronavirus cases overall

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, March 18 morning that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 84.

Pashinyan said more than 400 people are currently quarantined, while 700 others have been ordered to self-isolate.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Tuesday at least 95% of the confirmed cases have no symptoms.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.