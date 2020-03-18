Kim Kardashian West urges fans to stay home
March 18, 2020 - 12:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday, March 17 urged her fans to stay home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The beauty mogul called on readers of her message to stay home and reminded everyone that the disease "does not discriminate".
"Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community," Kardashian wrote on Twitter.
"Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such an an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus.
"Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers."
The coronavirus has been recorded in all the 50 states of the U.S. where the death toll has passed 100 and the number of cases has surpassed 5,800.
In Armenia, 84 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded so far.
