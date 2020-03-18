Aeroflot cancels flights to Armenia due to air traffic restrictions
March 18, 2020 - 13:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aeroflot has changed its schedule from March 19 to 28 due to air traffic restrictions between Armenia and Russia, the Russian Embassy in Yerevan said on Facebook.
The carrier has cancelled flights SU1868 (departure from Moscow at 20:40) and SU1966 (departure from Moscow at 23:20) between March 19 and 28, and flights SU1869 (departure from Yerevan at 02: 55) and SU1967 (departure from Yerevan at 04:55) from March 20 to 28.
The carrier says no penalties will be collected from the exchange and refund of tickets of canceled flight.
Armenia and Russia on Monday, March 16 agreed to limit passenger traffic between the two countries for two weeks. The measure is aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus which has already claimed thousands of lives across the globe.
So far, Russia has reported 114 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Armenia has 84 in total.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
One Armenian citizen out of the overall 11 had been evacuated from the quarantine zone earlier.
Partner news
Latest news
UEFA Euro championship will be held in the same venues in 2021 “The plan is to have the same venues, the same cities, the same stadiums," UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said.
Universal's new movies will be available for at-home viewing Universal films already released in theaters will be available for digital rentals as soon as Friday, March 20.
Kim Kardashian West urges fans to stay home She urged readers of her message to stay home and reminded everyone that the disease "does not discriminate".
Armenia PM’s wife ready to volunteer to help coronavirus efforts According to her spokeswoman, Anna Hakobyan has cancelled her meetings, given the spreading coronavirus.