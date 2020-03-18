Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 20; country total hits 102

Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 20; country total hits 102
March 18, 2020 - 18:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday, March 18 evening that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country grew by 20 to reach 102 overall.

Most cases have been registered in the town of Vagharshapat (commonly known as Etchmiadzin) and among the employees of a production plant in Yerevan.

Pashinyan said earlier in the morning that more than 400 people are currently quarantined, while 700 others have been ordered to self-isolate.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.

