Adjarabet donates AMD 50 million to help fight COVID-19 in Armenia
March 19, 2020 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Adjarabet has donated AMD 50 million (over $101,000) to the Armenian Health Ministry to help in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.
The company has provided funds from the budget intended for its future campaigns.
In fact, Adjarabet is the first gambling firm to make a donation for the cause.
The company has decided to spend its entire advertising budget on the efforts aimed at the prevention and spread of COVID-19, and has created the platform coronainfo.am where people can find useful recommendations and information about the spread of the virus.
Besides, Adjarabet has made a corporate social responsibility decision to work remotely from March 16. Meanwhile cash desks, the live chat and online support operate normally and are available for all types of transactions.
Also, the company has disinfected its head office and all the branches.
