'Friends" reunion special reportedly delayed at HBO Max

'Friends
March 19, 2020 - 20:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO Max's eagerly anticipated "Friends" reunion special is being delayed, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The unscripted special was set to be filmed next Monday and Tuesday (March 23-24) on the show's iconic and former home at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

Given the current state of the global coronavirus pandemic, production has been delayed until at least May.

A formal filming date has not been determined as it's unclear when any programming will be able to resume production.

Most, if not all, current productions — scripted, late-night, daytime and syndicated, among others — have been shut down as the world begins to self-quarantine and employ social distancing. The CDC's current recommendation is to avoid groups larger than 50. Most productions — even something like the unscripted Friends reunion — have hundreds of people on set at any given moment.

Representatives for HBO Max and producers Warner Bros. TV declined comment.

