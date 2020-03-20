Coronavirus: 136 cases reported in Armenia overall
March 20, 2020 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 14 overnight to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning, the country's Health Ministry reveals.
All the patients receiving inpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said earlier.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in the country.
