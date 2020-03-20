2020 Cannes film festival postponed over coronavirus restrictions
March 20, 2020 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Cannes film festival has postponed this year’s edition, it has announced, according to The Guardian. The festival made the news public on Thursday, March 19, saying that “several options are considered in order to preserve its running” – its preferred one being a shift of the festival to the end of June.
The festival’s management added: “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known.”
The move follows increasing pressure from a new set of government restrictions announced on Friday to combat the coronavirus outbreak, banning public gatherings of more than 100 people. On Tuesday France also joined the EU-wide lockdown preventing non-EU nationals from entering the Schengen zone. Similar events based in the town had already announced changes.
The Cannes Lions festival, focussing on advertising, was due to take place in June but has moved to October. MIPTV, the international television market and TV festival CanneSeries, both scheduled for the end of March, were cancelled two weeks ago. Leading figures in the industry have already started organising a “virtual market” in the assumption that a cancellation would happen.
Last Wednesday festival president Pierre Lescure had said he was “reasonably optimistic” the 2020 event would go ahead, after suggesting the coronavirus pandemic would peak “at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April”. At that point, the government had banned gatherings of 1000 people. The festival was due to start on 12 May and run until 23 May.
Top stories
Տhe European Film Market is the world’s third biggest industry meeting for the international film circuit.
The singer-songwriter has been enjoying huge success with her brother Finneas O'Connell with her debut album.
Ruzan Mantashyan will perform at The Semper Opera Ball, a classical entertainment event in Dresden.
At age 22, Andy Madadian left Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing at nightclubs to pay rent.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia President delivers online lectures amid coronavirus crisis During the courses, Sarkissian weighed in on sectoral matters, as well as the spread of the novel coronavirus worldwide.
France's Nice to close Promenade des Anglais over coronavirus Christian Estrosi also told France’s LCI TV that he was considering whether to implement curfew measures in Nice.
Armenian citizen infected with coronavirus traveled to Russia Health authorities said the circle of contacts of the patient in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai has already been identified.
U.S. Senators sold stocks before markets dropped Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler denied that they kept the public in the dark about the scale of the threat.