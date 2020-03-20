Armenia reports no coronavirus case in the army
March 20, 2020 - 23:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - No cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the Armenian Armed Forces, according to Sahak Ohanyan, the Chief of the Central Military-Medical Committee at the Defense Ministry.
Ohanyan said the situation is under control, while contractors have been urged to restrict contacts and follow safety rules.
According to him, the number of acute respiratory infections in the army has been at a record low since the beginning of the year.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
Top stories
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
Coronavirus in the world: Italy now has highest death toll globally In Italy, the death toll rose to 3,405 — the highest in the world. Italian morgues are now running out of space.
France's Nice to close Promenade des Anglais over coronavirus Christian Estrosi also told France’s LCI TV that he was considering whether to implement curfew measures in Nice.
2020 Cannes film festival postponed over coronavirus restrictions The festival made the news public on March 19, saying that “several options are considered in order to preserve its running”
U.S. Senators sold stocks before markets dropped Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler denied that they kept the public in the dark about the scale of the threat.