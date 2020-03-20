Armenia reports no coronavirus case in the army

Armenia reports no coronavirus case in the army
March 20, 2020 - 23:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - No cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the Armenian Armed Forces, according to Sahak Ohanyan, the Chief of the Central Military-Medical Committee at the Defense Ministry.

Ohanyan said the situation is under control, while contractors have been urged to restrict contacts and follow safety rules.

According to him, the number of acute respiratory infections in the army has been at a record low since the beginning of the year.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.

