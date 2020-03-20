Armenia changing Criminal Code to punish quarantine violators

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly convened an extraordinary meeting on Friday, March 20 evening to discuss a draft package of amendments to the Criminal Code of Armenia.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

The draft package was approved in first reading.

Deputy Justice Minister Vahe Danielyan said the rights of people are restricted under the state of emergency, but the law does not stipulate legal liability.

If the measure is approved for good, violation of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation during the state of emergency will result in an administrative liability of 300-500 times the minimum wage.

Violation of restrictions on the publication or dissemination of information, meanwhile, will result in the imposition of a fine in the amount of 50-300 times the minimum wage, the Deputy Justice Minister said.

According to Danielyan, the Criminal Code will be amended too to allow the imposition of arrest for up to 3 months or incarceration for up to 5 years in the event of violation of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation that has negligently caused mass infection of people.

The second reading is scheduled for Monday, March 23.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 136 as of Friday, March 20 morning․

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.