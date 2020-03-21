Coronavirus: 160 cases reported in Armenia overall

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 24 overnight to reach 160 as of Saturday, March 21 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

All the patients receiving inpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition, Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said earlier.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in the country.