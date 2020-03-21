Coronavirus: 160 cases reported in Armenia overall
March 21, 2020 - 10:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 24 overnight to reach 160 as of Saturday, March 21 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
All the patients receiving inpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition, Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said earlier.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in the country.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
