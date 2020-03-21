Most of Armenia's coronavirus cases related to 2 primary carriers
March 21, 2020 - 12:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 133 out of the 160 – more than 80% – cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in Armenia so far are related to two primary carriers, according to Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party in the town of Vagharshapat (commonly known as Etchmiadzin). Dozens of people who were exposed to her before her isolation turned out to have contracted the disease and spread the virus further.
Located about 18 km west of the capital Yerevan, the town was put under partial lockdown for several days to curb the spread of the virus in neighboring settlements.
The second case is an Italian national who, too, arrived in Armenia from Italy on business and had close contact with the employees of a production plant in Yerevan.
The Italian has reportedly returned home, but only after infecting many others.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown to reach 160 as of Saturday, March 21 morning․
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
