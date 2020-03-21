250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
March 21, 2020 - 15:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 250 ceasefire violations - as many as 1900 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 15 to 21, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have urged the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to reaffirm their commitment to strictly observe the ceasefire and refrain from provocations that could further raise tensions.

