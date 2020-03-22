Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 190 in Armenia
March 22, 2020 - 10:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 30 overnight to reach 190 as of Sunday, March 22 morning.
Most cases have been registered in the town of Vagharshapat (commonly known as Etchmiadzin) and among the employees of a production plant in Yerevan.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country. So far, two people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.
