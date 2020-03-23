Armenia retailers could impose dedicated hours for elderly shoppers
March 23, 2020 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Supermarkets across Armenia could start offering dedicated shopping hours for elderly customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in an interview with the Public TV on Sunday, March 22 that the government is going to make such a proposal to retailers.
Avinyan reminded that seniors are among the at-risk groups for infection with the disease.
The elderly could get the morning hours – probably between 10am and midday – for themselves, Avinyan said, while the remaining part of the population would be encouraged to shop in later hours.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 194 as of Sunday, March 22 evening.
The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, two patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.
