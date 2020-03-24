Noubar Afeyan steps down from Seres Therapeutics board
March 24, 2020 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American entrepreneur Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., has stepped down from Seres Therapeutics, Inc. after serving on the Board since the company’s founding.
Afeyan is the Chief Executive Officer of Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources and grows first-in-category life sciences companies.
Paul Biondi, Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering, has been named to the Seres Board of Directors.
Seres Therapeutics is a microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and function is imbalanced. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres’ SER-109 program has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C. difficile infection. Seres is also developing SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma and SER-301 for ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19 and the world: Italy has 602 new deaths; Hubei lifting lockdown More than 101,000 people have recovered from the disease worldwide, as of Tuesday, March 24 morning.
UK bracing for strict lockdown to be enforced by police British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will order police to enforce a strict coronavirus lockdown in the country.
Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 235 in Armenia The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has grown by 30 overnight to reach 235 in total.
WHO warns coronavirus pandemic is accelerating worldwide “The pandemic is accelerating,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing․