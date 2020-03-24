Noubar Afeyan steps down from Seres Therapeutics board

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American entrepreneur Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., has stepped down from Seres Therapeutics, Inc. after serving on the Board since the company’s founding.

Afeyan is the Chief Executive Officer of Flagship Pioneering, which conceives, creates, resources and grows first-in-category life sciences companies.

Paul Biondi, Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering, has been named to the Seres Board of Directors.

Seres Therapeutics is a microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome, where the state of bacterial diversity and function is imbalanced. Seres’ SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres’ SER-109 program has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is in Phase 3 development for recurrent C. difficile infection. Seres is also developing SER-401 in a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic melanoma and SER-301 for ulcerative colitis. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.