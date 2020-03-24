14 recovered Covid-19 patients discharged in Armenia

14 recovered Covid-19 patients discharged in Armenia
March 24, 2020 - 22:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Tuesday, March 24 that as many as 14 people who were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged.

Torosyan said two more people will be discharged on Wednesday after a second test comes back negative.

According to the Health Minister, a total of 88 people have left quarantine and self-isolation.

Also Tuesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia is imposing tougher restrictions on public life, which means people will have to carry passports or identity cards when leaving their homes.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 249 as of Tuesday, March 24 evening.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

