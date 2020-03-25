Covid-19: Armenia confirms 16 cases; country total reaches 265

Covid-19: Armenia confirms 16 cases; country total reaches 265
March 25, 2020 - 10:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 16 to reach 265 on Wednesday, March 25 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

1315 people have been tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, 16 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.

