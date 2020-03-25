Armenian humanitarian mission disinfects streets in Aleppo
March 25, 2020 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The humanitarian mission of Armenia in Syria has disinfected streets and neighborhoods in Aleppo, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise has said in a Facebook post.
In footage posted online, a truck is seen spraying chlorine-based disinfectant to make the environment safer amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in the world.
The experts involved in the humanitarian mission in the war-torn city continue their work, while the skilled Armenian doctors adhere to all safety rules and apply all preventive measures.
Armenia first sent a humanitarian mission consisting of sappers, doctors and security specialists to Syria in February 2019. The Armenian specialists de-mine settlements in Aleppo, raise awareness of the threats coming from mines and provide medical services.
