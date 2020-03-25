Artsakh says supports UN chief's call for global ceasefire

Artsakh says supports UN chief's call for global ceasefire
March 25, 2020 - 18:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is joining the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in calling for a global ceasefire to support the bigger battle against Covid-19, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a Statement.

Karabakh also reaffirmed its commitment to the full maintenance of the ceasefire in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone.

“At this critical period, humanity's efforts should be directed to defeating the new coronavirus (COVID19) virus,” the statement said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 265 as of Wednesday, March 25.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some 40 nations from entering the country.

So far, 16 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.

 Top stories
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in AprilPotential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrityAliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
French-Armenian eco-activist running for mayor of StrasbourgFrench-Armenian eco-activist running for mayor of Strasbourg
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia: Coronavirus recoveries grow by two to reach 18 overall So far, 18 patients have been cleared from the disease and discharged after testing negative for the virus.
Ukraine declares emergency situation over Covid-19 The Ukrainian government has declared an emergency situation throughout the country for 30 days until April 24․
Coronavirus cases in Russia climb to 658 The number of cases increased by 163 overnight, the biggest one day rise so far, the government said.
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus The 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease, according to a Clarence House statement.