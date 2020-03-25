Artsakh says supports UN chief's call for global ceasefire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is joining the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in calling for a global ceasefire to support the bigger battle against Covid-19, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a Statement.

Karabakh also reaffirmed its commitment to the full maintenance of the ceasefire in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone.

“At this critical period, humanity's efforts should be directed to defeating the new coronavirus (COVID19) virus,” the statement said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 265 as of Wednesday, March 25.

The country declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some 40 nations from entering the country.

So far, 16 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.