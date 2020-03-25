Armenian soldier's family member tests positive for coronavirus
March 25, 2020 - 21:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A member of the family of an Armenian serviceman has tested positive for coronavirus, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.
Stepanyan said anti-epidemic and preventive measures are being implemented in the Armed Forces to prevent the penetration and spread of the novel coronavirus.
She said three contract servicemen – who are usually in constant touch with civilians – have so far been tested in the army.
According to her, everyone who has been exposed to the infected family member has been isolated or told to self-quarantine.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 265 on Wednesday, March 25 evening. A total of 18 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
