Armenia coronavirus cases hit 290
March 26, 2020 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 25 to reach 290 on Thursday, March 26 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
1440 people have been tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, 18 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19 roundup: Armenia and regional updates from March 25 Russia reported its first deaths from the virus, two elderly patients who also had underlying conditionս․
U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion stimulus plan The White House coronavirus coordinator asked people who have recently been in NY to quarantine themselves for 14 days
Armenia pledges no utility shut-offs amid coronavirus crisis Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the government should come with a targeted plan of social support.
Russia postpones constitutional referendum The amendment, approved by lawmakers and the top court, would allow Putin to remain president until 2036.