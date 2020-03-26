March 24 was deadliest day in U.S. with 223 reported Covid-19 deaths
March 26, 2020 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States officials reported 223 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 25, an increase higher than any other day, CNN reports.
The dramatic spike brought the number of novel coronavirus deaths since the outbreak reached the U.S. in late January to at least 928.
Sunday morning -- less than four days ago -- the nationwide total was 326 deaths. Tuesday saw 164 reports.
Experts have said numbers will rise dramatically as more tests are administered and analyzed.
At the White House coronavirus task force news conference, President Donald Trump said: "The more aggressively we commit to social distancing ... the more lives we can save."
More than 65,000 people in the United States have now had a positive test for the novel coronavirus.
Photo. Reuters
