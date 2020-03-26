Pashinyan: One of Armenia's coronavirus patients is a U.S. citizen

Pashinyan: One of Armenia's coronavirus patients is a U.S. citizen
March 26, 2020 - 11:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, March 26 that one of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is a United States citizen.

Pashinyan said the American is one of the two Covid-19 patients who are in an extremely grave condition.

Both of them are aged above 75, he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the government will be working with hotels where asymptomatic cases will be sent.

The purpose, he said, is both to assist hotels in the state of emergency and not to overload hospitals in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 290 on Thursday, March 26 morning. A total of 18 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

