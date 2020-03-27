Armenia banks offer $408m "credit vacations" amid coronavirus crisis
March 27, 2020 - 13:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday, March 27 that Armenian banks have reviewed the terms of loans to 96,838 individuals and 3,395 legal entities.
In most cases, Pashinyan said, the banks have granted "credit vacations", sometimes for several months.
The volume of revised loans stands at about AMD 200 billion (more than $408 million).
