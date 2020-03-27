Two more soldiers test positive for coronavirus in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two more Armenian servicemen have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Friday, March 27.

Stepanyan said a total of 37 troops were tested after three soldiers were confirmed to have contracted the disease earlier.

According to her, none of the cases has pneumonia, and only one of them has fever.

A member of the family of one of the servicemen earlier tested positive for virus. Everyone who has been exposed to the six of them has now been isolated or told to self-quarantine.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 329 on Friday morning. A total of 28 patients have recovered, one person has died from the disease so far.