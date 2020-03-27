Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
March 27, 2020 - 15:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet he posted on Friday, March 27.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."
The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has jumped by more than 100 in a day for the first time. The death toll has risen from 475 to 578, health officials have said.
There are a total of 11,658 confirmed cases in the country.
