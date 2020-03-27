French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian diagnosed with coronavirus
March 27, 2020 - 17:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian said on Twitter that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.
The President of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine lauded healthcare workers' dedication in the fight against the disease.
Devedjian said he is feeling fatigued but that his condition is stable.
A close adviser of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy since the 1990s, Devedjian was Minister under the Prime Minister in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
French environmentalist and politician of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian is running for mayor of Strasbourg.
Partner news
Latest news
Official։ Paris hospitals will be swamped within 48 hours A spike in coronavirus patients means hospitals in and around Paris will reach saturation point within 48 hours.
Rwandan man who breached coronavirus lockdown killed by crocodile The unidentified man was reportedly attacked by the croc in the Nyabarongo river in Rwanda.
Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has contracted the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet he posted.
Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border shooting A spokesperson said the serviceman has received a light injury in Azerbaijan's provocation from across the border.