Armenian Genocide commemoration in Australia will be live streamed
March 27, 2020 - 21:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Australia's National Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening, which is typically held in Sydney before an audience of around 1000 guests and community, will be a Live Stream Event to ensure Armenian-Australians can remain compliant to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions while still honoring the 105th anniversary of the memory of their ancestors.

The Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee announced that on April 24 a special program will be premiered live on Facebook, and likely other social networks, from 7:30pm (Australian Eastern Time), which means at 12:30pm in Armenia.

The one-hour long production will include important messages marking the anniversary, updates in advocacy efforts targeting justice, as well as a keynote feature which will be revealed in due course.

"While being forced into this change in format due to the current crisis, we are excited that it allows our community - as well as others from around the world - to tune in with their families and remember the sacrifice of those who fell in 1915," said the Armenian Genocide Joint Commemorative Committee's Hratch Loussikian.

"We are working hard producing a program that justifies the weight of the occasion, and will come forth with further announcements of what to expect and where to tune in over coming weeks," Loussikian added.

The member organisations of the organising Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee are the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Hamazkaine, Nor Serount, Homenetmen, Tekeyan, Armenian Relief Society, Dkhrouni, AGBU Youth and the Armenian Youth Federation, in addition to Sahagian Sporting Club in Victoria and the Armenian National Committee of Australia Branches in Melbourne, Perth and Canberra.

