U.S. approves $1.1 million Covid-19 aid package for Armenia
March 28, 2020 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States Department of State unveiled its global U.S. Covid-19 emergency aid package which will provide $274 million in resources to 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries and will include $1.1 million for Armenia, reports the National Armenian Committee of America.
“We welcome this first round of additional U.S. healthcare resources for Armenia related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “The ANCA encourages the immediate reprogramming of funds already appropriated by Congress for Armenia to help meet this crisis. As we have been from the beginning of this global pandemic, we will remain engaged with Executive and Legislative branch leaders to support joint U.S.-Armenia efforts to contain Covid-19 and to care for those suffering from this virus.”
Earlier this week, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian encouraged U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy “to ensure that needed U.S. foreign assistance resources are directed to help Armenia deal with this health emergency, in cooperation with Armenia's Ministry of Health and in support of other public health stakeholders, such as the American University of Armenia’s Center for Health Services Research and social service organizations like the Armenian Relief Society.” Hamparian’s March 24th letter to Ambassador Tracy went on to note that “Funds appropriated by Congress can play a vital role at this crucial moment, as can U.S. technical assistance in public health reporting, data collection, and capacity building.”
The additional U.S. health assistance will help Armenia prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, and bolster risk communication.
