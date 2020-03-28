Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 372
March 28, 2020 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 43 to reach 372 on Saturday, March 28 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
2172 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, 28 people have recovered, one has died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
China's Wuhan partly reopens after coronavirus lockdown Wuhan saw more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, and at least 3,000 people in Hubei died from the disease.
Google announces $800 million aid package for SMBs The commitment will support SMB, health organizations and governments, and health workers.
Covid-19: Germany will increase tests to 500,000 per week Germany has been heavily hit by the pandemic, with 49,603 confirmed cases, but has counted 308 deaths so far.
Member of Armenian boxing team tests positive for coronavirus The virus was first confirmed in people who arrived with the delegation but were not its members.