Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 372

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 43 to reach 372 on Saturday, March 28 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

2172 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, 28 people have recovered, one has died from the coronavirus in the country.