Russian-Armenian epidemiologist with Covid-19 dies in Moscow
March 28, 2020 - 19:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Armenian epidemiologist Arpik Asratyan died in a Moscow medical center Friday, March 27.
Asatryan, who previously worked as a professor in the Department of Epidemiology of the Institute of Professional Education at Sechenov University, had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
The 69-year-old woman was hospitalized from her apartment on March 23, but doctors tested her for Covid-19 only hours before her death, Moskovskij Komsomolets reports.
Health professionals are now working to find out whether the coronavirus was the cause of her death. According to preliminary information, the woman did not travel abroad and had no contact with a coronavirus case in the recent past.
Asratyan was a doctor of medical sciences, a prominent voice in the treatment of viral hepatitis.
