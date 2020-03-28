150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 150 ceasefire violations - as many as 1200 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 22 to 28, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Artsakh's Foreign Ministry said earlier that the country is joining the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in calling for a global ceasefire to support the bigger battle against Covid-19.