Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 424
March 29, 2020 - 11:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 52 to reach 424 on Sunday, March 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

2054 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 30 people have recovered, 3 have died from the coronavirus in the country.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

