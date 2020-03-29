Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 424
March 29, 2020 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 52 to reach 424 on Sunday, March 29 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
2054 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 30 people have recovered, 3 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Celebrated composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies aged 86 Penderecki was known for his film scores, including for William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist”, Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”.
French-Armenian politician Patrick Devedjian dies of Covid-19 Devedjian confirmed he had contracted the virus on March 26 and that was hospitalized in Paris.
Armenia: Number of coronavirus cases now tops 400 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 35 to reach 407 on March 28 evening.
Spain's coronavirus deaths surge by 832 in 24 hours A further 8,189 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 72,248.