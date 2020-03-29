Armenia confirms 14 coronavirus cases among NCDC employees

PanARMENIAN.Net - 14 out of the 424 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are employers of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said in a Facebook post Sunday, March 29.

While Nikoghosyan did say that the Ministry has taken all necessary preventive measures, she failed to reveal whether all the 14 are health workers.

At least three healthcare workers – a doctor, a nurse and an ambulance driver – have been confirmed to have contracted the virus in Armenia.

So far, 30 people have recovered, 3 have died from the coronavirus in the country.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.