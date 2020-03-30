Armenia confirms 482 coronavirus cases overall

Armenia confirms 482 coronavirus cases overall
March 30, 2020 - 12:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 58 to reach 482 on Monday, March 30 evening, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

So far, 30 people have recovered, three have died from the coronavirus in the country.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

The country has also imposed restrictions on citizens' movement to curb the spread of the virus.

