Armenian school-age child wounded in Azerbaijani shooting
March 30, 2020 - 20:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A school-age child was wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border on Monday, March 30, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said, according to Aysor.am.
The incident happened in a border village in the province of Tavush, the child was immediately hospitalized and is currently undergoing surgery.
The Defense Ministry is expected to issue a statement shortly.
