Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
March 31, 2020 - 01:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The wife of Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian, Arianne Caoili, died in the wee hours of Monday, March 31 at the age of 33, Aronian confirmed in a tweet.
“I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne's death. She was intelligent , hard working and joyous person that lived a beautiful life… I love you honeybun, sleep tight....” Aronian wrote.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries. She was taken back to the intensive care unit on Monday, where she died.
She first met Aronian back in 1996 and started dating him in 2008. The two got engaged in 2015 and married in 2017.
Also a chess player, Caoili was awarded the title of Woman International Master (WIM) by FIDE. She won the Oceania women's chess championship in 2009 and competed in seven Women's Chess Olympiads.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Interested candidates must have a master’s degree or higher, according to information provided by the Commissioner’s office.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from March 30 In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase to date with 302 new cases․
Prince Charles ends self-isolation after seven days Prince Charles spent seven days in self-isolation in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms
Media: Mkhitaryan hopes Roma can strike €12m deal with Arsenal The Armenia international's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer of 2021.
Olympic Games set for July 23–August 8, 2021 Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony of the Olymic Games will take place on July 23, 2021.