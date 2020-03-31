Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33

Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
March 31, 2020 - 01:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The wife of Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian, Arianne Caoili, died in the wee hours of Monday, March 31 at the age of 33, Aronian confirmed in a tweet.

“I have no words to express the grievance over my wife Arianne's death. She was intelligent , hard working and joyous person that lived a beautiful life… I love you honeybun, sleep tight....” Aronian wrote.

Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries. She was taken back to the intensive care unit on Monday, where she died.

She first met Aronian back in 1996 and started dating him in 2008. The two got engaged in 2015 and married in 2017.

Also a chess player, Caoili was awarded the title of Woman International Master (WIM) by FIDE. She won the Oceania women's chess championship in 2009 and competed in seven Women's Chess Olympiads.

